Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Vladimir Cathedral
24 Wenzel Terrace
Stamford, CT
Helen E. Labinsky
Helen E. Labinsky, 88, formerly of Norwalk, died on February 5, 2019 at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern, NY. Born in Elizabeth, NJ, daughter of the late Sylvester and Sophie (Korolyshn) Labinsky, she worked as a home economist for Kraft Foods. A Drexel University of Philadelphia graduate, Helen was also a longtime member and past president of the League of Ukrainian Catholics. She is survived by her sister Mary Walczuk of Overland Park, KS and nephew Ronald Walczuk of Norwalk and many nieces and nephews. Her family will receive friends on Sunday, February 10 from 4-6 p.m. at the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Ave., Norwalk. Helen's Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, February 11, at St. Vladimir Cathedral, 24 Wenzel Terrace, Stamford, with burial to follow at St. Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia, NJ. Memorial donations may be made to: Sisters Servants of Mary Immaculate, 9 Emmanuel Dr., Sloatsburg, NY 10974. For directions or online memorial page: www.Magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on Feb. 7, 2019
