Helen Pryor

Helen Neary Pryor
Helen Neary Pryor, age 78 of Weston, died peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on October 21, 2020. She was the loving wife of John Robert "Bobby" Pryor and the late Martin E. Neary. Helen was born in Brooklyn, NY, the daughter of the late Hubert and Clara (Kunzmann) Obser, and has lived locally for the past 53 years. She had worked for Sperry Rand in New York City, was secretary for St. Francis of Assisi Church, and retired as secretary to the guidance counselors after 22 years working in the Weston Public Schools. Helen enjoyed gardening, travelling and celebrating the success of her loved ones. She brought a warm smile to everyone.
In addition to her husband Bobby, Helen is survived by her children Sean Neary, Martin Neary (Kim), Patrice Shupack (Dr. Ian) and Erin Dere (Erdal), her brother Herbert Obser (Carol), her loving grandchildren Arlena, Tyler, Adrianna, Clare, Kevin, Morgan, Jordan, Taylor, Brendan, Jennifer, John, Lilly, Kryielle and Patrick, and many beloved nieces, nephews and friends. Helen was also predeceased by her grandson Colin M. Neary and her daughter-in-law Elizabeth Neary.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, October 26, 11 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 35 Norfield Rd in Weston, followed by burial in Assumption Cemetery in Westport. Helen's family will receive friends at the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Ave., Norwalk on Sunday from 3-6 p.m. Masks and social distancing are required for all services. In lieu of flowers, donations in Helen's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(stjude.org
). For directions or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.magnerfuneralhome.com