Helen Shaughnessy
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen J. Shaughnessy
Helen J. Shaughnessy 90, of Wilton, died on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Wilton Meadows of natural causes. Born in Westport, CT she was the daughter of John J. and Ethel E. (Bergman) Shaughnessy. Helen was predeceased by her sisters Shirley(Shaughnessy) Hector and Jean (Shaughnessy) Cahill, as well as, her brother Ed Shaughnessy. She is survived by her devoted brother John "Jack" Shaughnessy and his wife Eileen. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
A graduate of Norwalk High School, Helen worked for a number of years as a bookkeeper at DeWater's Hardware in South Norwalk and with the Law firm of Keogh, Burkhart and Vetter also in Norwalk. Before moving to Wilton, where she was a parishioner of Our Lady of Fatima, Helen was a member of St. Philips Parish in Norwalk and an active member of the St. Philip's church choir.
A private graveside service will be held at St. John Cemetery, Norwalk. A public Memorial Mass will be held at the earliest opportunity.
Memorial donations may be made to: Our Lady of Fatima Church, 228 Danbury Rd., Wilton, CT 06897.
To send an online condolence to her family, please visit: www.Magnerfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hour on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial Mass
Send Flowers
Graveside service
St. John Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Magner Funeral Home Inc.
12 Mott Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06850
(203) 866-5553
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved