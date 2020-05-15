Helen J. Shaughnessy
Helen J. Shaughnessy 90, of Wilton, died on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Wilton Meadows of natural causes. Born in Westport, CT she was the daughter of John J. and Ethel E. (Bergman) Shaughnessy. Helen was predeceased by her sisters Shirley(Shaughnessy) Hector and Jean (Shaughnessy) Cahill, as well as, her brother Ed Shaughnessy. She is survived by her devoted brother John "Jack" Shaughnessy and his wife Eileen. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
A graduate of Norwalk High School, Helen worked for a number of years as a bookkeeper at DeWater's Hardware in South Norwalk and with the Law firm of Keogh, Burkhart and Vetter also in Norwalk. Before moving to Wilton, where she was a parishioner of Our Lady of Fatima, Helen was a member of St. Philips Parish in Norwalk and an active member of the St. Philip's church choir.
A private graveside service will be held at St. John Cemetery, Norwalk. A public Memorial Mass will be held at the earliest opportunity.
Memorial donations may be made to: Our Lady of Fatima Church, 228 Danbury Rd., Wilton, CT 06897.
Published in The Hour on May 15, 2020.