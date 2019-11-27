The Hour Obituaries
Helen M. Shortell
Helen M. Shortell, age 90, of Wilton, died peacefully on Saturday, November 23, at home surrounded by family and friends. Her loving husband Lawrence J. Shortell Sr. preceded her in death. Helen was born on July 18, 1928, in Bridgeport, CT to the late Joseph and Anna Morgan. Helen was a retired nurse, having graduated from Norwalk Hospital School of Nursing and worked for medical hospitals in Connecticut, Ohio, and California over the course of her career. She loved her family and friends and will be greatly missed.
Predeceased by her sister, Alice Morgan Haynes, Helen is survived by her brother, Frank Morgan, her children, Kathleen Bienapfl of Portland, OR and Lawrence Shortell of Norwalk, along with her granddaughter Claire Bienapfl and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life and Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, December 3 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Church in Wilton. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery in Norwalk, reception following. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to Star Inc. Lighting the Way, 182 Wolfpit Ave, Norwalk, CT, 06851 or to Our Vision, 2 Dorchester Dr., Westport, 06880. For directions or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on Nov. 29, 2019
