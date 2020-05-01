Helen M. Smith
Helen M. Smith, 96, of Norwalk, passed away peacefully on April 30, 2020 after a brief illness. Helen was born May 10, 1923 in Greenfield Center, NY to parents Enofia and Dominik Vermes. She graduated from Norwalk High School in 1940. She married Thomas M. Smith, of Norwalk. Sadly, he predeceased her in August 1963.
Helen is survived by her son James P. Smith of Cortez CO, his wife Melitta Cutright Smith and her granddaughter, Elisabeth Mapula, husband Justin, and great-granddaughter Lyla, due to be born in August 2020. Also, surviving her is daughter, Kathleen Smith Hocking and her husband, Arthur of Mystic, CT. Helen was predeceased by her son Thomas F Smith, who passed on January 29, 2020, and her sister, Francis Lindeblad of Rowayton, CT. Extended family includes her "adopted" son, Thomas David McMurray, S.J., College of the Holy Cross, Worcester, MA, and friend and caregiver, Colleen Little of Stonington, CT.
Helen was a lifelong resident of Norwalk. She was a hard worker who held various jobs until her final retirement at 85 years old. She retired from the Norwalk-Wilton Chapter of the American Red Cross in 1985 after serving 19 years. In post-retirement, she worked at the Nash Engineering Co, where she initially met her beloved husband. Her last employment was with the Hour Publishing Co. until her second retirement in November 2008. Helen was active in religious and civic organizations. She was a member of the Monsignor Thomas J. Finn Columbiettes Council 46, the AARP NorwalkWilton Chapter and the St. Jerome's Women's Guild. Helen loved the gatherings of family and friends, walks at the beach and helping people whenever the opportunity arose. She consistently saw the goodness in people and situations, and she had a lifelong faith which never wavered.
The family is grateful for the care provided by Eleanor Puskar, Bridgeport, CT and the staff of the Mystic Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. To leave an online condolence, please go to www.magnerfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, donations in Helen's memory can be made to St. Jerome Church, The Open-Door Shelter in Norwalk or a charity of one's choice.
Published in The Hour on May 1, 2020.