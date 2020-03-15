|
|
Helen Wallerstein
Helen Wallerstein, 87, a resident of Norwalk passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Cambridge Manor in Fairfield, CT surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by 2 daughters, Deborah Guerrero, and son-in-law Leo Guerrero and Pamela Sheehan; her 5 loving grandchildren: Kirsten and Aliza Guerrero and Austin, Jason and Tyler Sheehan; 2 adored great-grandchildren: Julien Sheehan and Liam Sheehan. In addition, she is survived by her loving sisters-in-law, Olivia Schoenberger of Fairlawn, NJ and Edith Rotem of Pompton Plains, NJ and beloved cousin, Alvin McCarthy of NJ. She leaves behind many nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. She was predeceased by husband, Jules, and brother, Alexander Schoenberger.
Helen was an active member of both Temple Beth El and the Sisterhood at Temple Beth El and Hadassah for many years. She was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels and the Palace Theater in Stamford. She worked at Norwalk Hospital in the Business Office for 27 years.
Helen enjoyed being with her family first and foremost as well as playing Mah Jongg, Scrabble, Poker, and Bingo. She traveled the world with Jules along with their many treasured friends and family.
Funeral services were held on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06851. Burial followed at Beth El Memorial Park, Richards Avenue, Norwalk, CT.
Donations in Helen's name may be made to: , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or Temple Beth El, 109 East Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06851.
Published in The Hour on Mar. 16, 2020