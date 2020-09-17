Helena Marjorie Scully
Helena Marjorie Scully, age 87, beloved wife for 65 years of Robert M. Scully, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on September 14, 2020. She was born on March 2, 1933 in Schenectady, NY and was the daughter of John and Helena Leonard Dunphy. Known to all her family and friends as Marge she was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Survivors in addition to her husband Bob are her children: Bryan Scully (wife Brenda), (Deceased) Todd Scully (wife Gloria), Gregg Scully (wife Kristen), Glenn Scully (partner Jasmine). Grandchildren: Cameron Scully, Mackenzie Scully, Chadd Scully, Kyle Scully, Gavin Scully, Brett Scully, Pilar Scully, Tyr Scully, Cillian Scully.
Friends are invited to a memorial celebration of life on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 4:00 till 7:00 p.m. in the Hoyt-Cognetta / Raymond Funeral Home, 5 East Wall Street in Historic Norwalk. Please visit www.norwalkfh.com
for the complete obituary and to leave an online condolence for the family.