Helene Nistico

Mrs. Helene M. Nistico, 95, of Norwalk, CT, wife of the late Joseph F. Nistico passed away at her home on Monday, October 19, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
Helene was born in Stamford, CT on November 20, 1924 and is the daughter of the late John and Agnes Wadejko. She was the owner of the Arrow Restaurant in Westport, CT for many years and remained very active in the Westport community even after the restaurant had closed. Helene loved Sewing, golfing and traveling. She will missed by her many family members and friends.
Survivors include one Daughter: Paula Nistico and her life partner Jeffrey Seepes of Norwalk, CT, four grandchildren: Kelly Alves, Dena Clarizio, Joseph Francis Nistco III and Thaddeus Nistico, six great-grandchildren: Christopher Alves, Annagrace Alves, Juliette Alves, Johnny Joseph Clarizio, Zoe Clarizio and Carson Joseph Nistico and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband Helene was pre deceased by one son: Joseph F. Nistico Jr., one brother: Frances Wadejko and one sister: Ann Duda.
Friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 leaving from the Harding Funeral Home, 210 Post Road East, Westport CT in procession at 10:45 a.m. and the service will be in Assumption Cemetery Cemetery on Kings Highway North, Westport, CT at 11:00 a.m. Condolences for Helene's family may be left on line at www.hardingfuneral.com
. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the American Heart Association
PO Box 5022 Waterbury, CT 06492.