1/1
Helene Nistico
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helene M. Nistico
Mrs. Helene M. Nistico, 95, of Norwalk, CT, wife of the late Joseph F. Nistico passed away at her home on Monday, October 19, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
Helene was born in Stamford, CT on November 20, 1924 and is the daughter of the late John and Agnes Wadejko. She was the owner of the Arrow Restaurant in Westport, CT for many years and remained very active in the Westport community even after the restaurant had closed. Helene loved Sewing, golfing and traveling. She will missed by her many family members and friends.
Survivors include one Daughter: Paula Nistico and her life partner Jeffrey Seepes of Norwalk, CT, four grandchildren: Kelly Alves, Dena Clarizio, Joseph Francis Nistco III and Thaddeus Nistico, six great-grandchildren: Christopher Alves, Annagrace Alves, Juliette Alves, Johnny Joseph Clarizio, Zoe Clarizio and Carson Joseph Nistico and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband Helene was pre deceased by one son: Joseph F. Nistico Jr., one brother: Frances Wadejko and one sister: Ann Duda.
Friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 leaving from the Harding Funeral Home, 210 Post Road East, Westport CT in procession at 10:45 a.m. and the service will be in Assumption Cemetery Cemetery on Kings Highway North, Westport, CT at 11:00 a.m. Condolences for Helene's family may be left on line at www.hardingfuneral.com. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the American Heart Association PO Box 5022 Waterbury, CT 06492.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hour on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harding Funeral Home
210 Post Road East
Westport, CT 06880
(203) 227-3458
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Harding Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved