Helga Baningoso
Helga Baningoso, age 79 of East Norwalk, died peacefully surrounded by family at Bridgeport Hospital on Tuesday, August 13. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Edward W. Baningoso, lifelong East Norwalker and founder of Ed's Corner Service. Helga was born in Hermannsburg, Germany on September 14, 1939, the daughter of the late Gustav and Frieda Rabe.
Helga enjoyed gardening and bird watching. She was a dedicated caregiver for many friends over the years. She was also a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Norwalk.
Helga is survived by her three daughters, Kristin A. Baningoso, her husband John, and their three children Eloise, Simon, and Iris; Sylvia Hall and her partner Jason Yost; and Karen Marlatt, and her children Katherine and Alexander, and her granddaughter Lyla. She is also survived by family, friend and current owner of Ed's Corner, Robert Roberts.
The family will have a private graveside service at St. John Cemetery where she will be buried with her late husband. Donations in her memory may be made to the Connecticut Audubon Society. To leave an online condolence, please go to www.magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on Aug. 16, 2019