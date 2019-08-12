The Hour Obituaries
Helge Melin
Helge Melin
Helge Melin passed away in his home, August 8 2019 at the age of 88. Helge was born March 7, 1931 in Oslo Norway to Harald and Ella Melin. He lived the majority of his life in Wilton, CT. Helge proudly served in the United States Army and was an airline pilot for 33 years. He was predeceased by both his parents and his sister Bjorg Schiorn, and is survived by his two daughters Diane Melin and Nina Kalivas.
His family will receive friends on Saturday, Aug. 17, from 9-11 a.m. at the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Ave., Norwalk. Burial with military honors will follow at Hillside Cemetery, Wilton. For directions or to leave an online condolence: www.Magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on Aug. 14, 2019
