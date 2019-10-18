|
Captain Henry S. Palau
Captain Henry S. Palau, JAGC, U.S. Navy, Retired, age 90 and husband of the late Nancy B. Palau, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019 in his bed at his home known as "Sailors Rest " on Bell Island.
Born April 13, 1929 in Danbury, Connecticut, he was the son of the late Henry Palau and Alberta M. Palau.
Captain Palau graduated high school from Friends Academy, a College Preparatory school on Long Island. He received a bachelor of arts degree from Trinity College in Hartford, CT in 1950. Shortly after earning his LL.B. from Boston University in 1953. he entered the Navy and served his initial tour of of duty as communications officer and antisubmarine warfare officer aboard the U.S.S. Gatling (DD671). A Vietnam war veteran, he proudly served his country at many duty stations throughout the United States and Japan. Some of his awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Navy Commendation Medal, and a meritorious unit citation. His final tour of duty was in Washington, DC, where he served as Assistant Judge Advocate General of the Navy until his retirement in September 1977.
Upon his retirement from the Navy, he joined the staff of the National Headquarters of TROA as legal counsel and assistant legislative counsel. In 1981 he became the association general counsel and was elected to the position of national secretary in 1985 and served until his retirement on August 1,1994.
In 1995, Captain Palau moved to his final home on Bell Island. He earned his General Contractor license and began to build Sailor's Rest overlooking Long Island Sound on Bell Island. He proudly served the community in many various positions including multiple board positions (including President) for the Bell Island Improvement Association. He also served on the board for the Rowayton Civic Association and the Norwalk Harbor Management Commission until December 2012. He also volunteered at St Matthew Church as a Reader and Usher for the Mass Ministry group.
Captain Palau, when asked "How are you doing" would cheerfully answer "Peachy" or "Top Drawer." He loved boating on the Sound and proudly named his boat NAP TIME, in honor of his wife Nancy Ann Palau (hence NAP Time). As the Chairman of there Board for The Water Preservation Society of Northern Virginia, he proudly opened up another chapter on Bell Island. He invited many new members and gave them a polo shirt and hat to wear during their meetings on his deck where they enjoyed the sights and sounds from his deck with good food. In keeping with the tradition of the Society no water was served. He loved his family, his country, his community and his life on Bell Island.
He is survived by sons Mark S. Palau, Richard H. Palau and his wife Gigi Palau of Tiffin Ohio; 5 grandchildren, Adam and Eric Palau of Jacksonville Florida, Mary, Henry and Ian of Tiffin Ohio and 2 great-grandchildren, Alexa and Asher.
Friends may call, Friday the 25th from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Avenue, Norwalk, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. St Matthew Church, 216 Scribner Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06854 on the 25th of October, The final burial will be held at Arlington National Cemetery with full Military Honors at a future date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to: St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN. 38105. Please visit www.collinsfh.com/obituaries to leave condolences.
Published in The Hour on Oct. 20, 2019