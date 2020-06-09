Herbert A. Grant

Herbert Alfred Grant was born in Nutley, NJ on August 1st, 1938. He passed away on June 5th, 2020, in Norwalk, CT at the age of 81 from, complications related to Alzheimer's disease. He was surrounded by his family and left this earth peacefully.

He was born to the late Lawrence and late Emma Grant. He was raised with one sister, Martha Thomas, in Chicago, IL by his late Aunt Charlotte Grant, late Adopted Mom (and Aunt) Irene McKeever, and late Grandmother Virginia Reed.

Herb ran track, sang in the school and church choirs, and was in the ROTC while in High School, before joining the Air Force and attaining the rank of Sergeant. After the Korean war, 10 years in the military, and a brief marriage to Ann Ragland, he left to complete his higher education at Springfield College.

He then met and married his wife of 50 years, Brenda Peters Grant, in Stamford, CT. During this marriage Herb completed an MBA from Fairfield University in record time. He had an advantageous career, including youth director at the Stamford YMCA, community relations specialist to Dr. Peter Goldmark (President of CBS laboratories), and held several managerial positions, ultimately becoming the Vice President of Human Resources for a few healthcare systems. Upon retirement, he created the entertainment company DMG and Associates, LLC of which he was the president and CEO. Additionally, he was a member, or on the board of, several community organizations in Stamford and Norwalk, including but not limited to: The Urban League, NEON, Workplace Inc., Cablevision, and SCORE. He was elected to the city council in Norwalk from 2005-2007, an appointed member to the Connecticut ethics board, and founded the Norwalk Jazz Festival which was held in 2007 and 2008.

Herb was an avid reader, enjoyed swimming, and playing tennis. He was also a member of the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity. Herb was also an active member and a deacon of the First Congregational Church on the Green in Norwalk. Most of all he was a loving father, devoted husband and a mentor to many.

Herb is survived by his wife, Brenda of Norwalk, daughter (from his former marriage), Tracey Grant of Bridgeport, son, Damon Grant of Stamford, and daughter, Elise Lake (Jonathan) of Norwalk. He has five grandchildren: Grant Landon, Brittany Landon, Devun Landon, Candice Lake and Jonathan Lake Jr. He is also survived by his sister, Martha Thomas of Oklahoma and a host of other nieces and nephews across the US.

Considering the current circumstances due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the funeral services will be private with the immediate family. A celebration of Herbert's life will take place at a later date. He will be sorely missed, but never forgotten. Arrangements are entrusted to Baker Funeral Services.



