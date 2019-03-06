|
Hope N. Kelly
Hope N. Kelly entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Danbury Hospital. She is survived by her husband Simon A. Kelly and their daughters: Hope Shaw, Rosemarie Kelly, Barbara Abonyi and Sondra Kelly. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Baker Funeral Chapel, 84 South Main St., Norwalk CT. Family will receive guests from 9:00 a.m. until time of service in the Chapel. Arrangements are entrusted to Baker Funeral Services. For more information, visit www.bakerfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Hour on Mar. 6, 2019