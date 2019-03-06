The Hour Obituaries
Hope N. Kelly


Hope N. Kelly
Hope N. Kelly entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Danbury Hospital. She is survived by her husband Simon A. Kelly and their daughters: Hope Shaw, Rosemarie Kelly, Barbara Abonyi and Sondra Kelly. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Baker Funeral Chapel, 84 South Main St., Norwalk CT. Family will receive guests from 9:00 a.m. until time of service in the Chapel. Arrangements are entrusted to Baker Funeral Services. For more information, visit www.bakerfuneralservices.com.
