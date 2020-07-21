Ida (Edie) A. Sinclair
Ida (Edie) A. Sinclair, 95, of Norwalk, CT passed away on July 17, 2020 at Norwalk Hospital. Ida was born on January 23, 1925 in Norwalk, CT to the late James and Frances Vietri Lato.
Edie lived a full and blessed life having traveled extensively, and had many hobbies and passions including being an avid fan of the Yankees and reading to name a few. Some of her favorite activities included 'taking a drive' to Mohegan Sun and to watch her great-grandchildren in their various, sports, music, dance and theatrical pursuits. She was passionate about knitting and made heirloom quality blankets and sweaters. She worked for over 45 years until the age of 94 at Bartlett Tree Expert Company. She was an active member of St. Matthew's church and belonged to New Horizons.
Edie had five brothers and three sisters who all predeceased her, Robert (Robbie), Mary, Dominick, Frank, Anthony (Tony), Roger, Mollie and Millie. She has two children Terry Pirrone and Barbara Duckworth, 6 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren, 25 nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ida's memory can be made to American Cancer Society
(cancerresearch.org
) and the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (jdrf.org
).
