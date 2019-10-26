The Hour Obituaries
Services
Kane Funeral Home Inc
25 Catoonah St
Ridgefield, CT 06877
(203) 438-6597
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Kane Funeral Home Inc
25 Catoonah St
Ridgefield, CT 06877
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
1:15 PM
St. Mary's Church
55 Catoonah Street
Ridgefield, CT
View Map
Ida Silvestri


1923 - 2019
Ida Silvestri Obituary
Ida (Trulli) Silvestri
Ida (Trulli) Silvestri, 96, of Norwalk, formerly of Ridgefield, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 24, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Giovanni "John" Silvestri. Mrs. Silvestri was born in Italy on March 26, 1923. She worked as a seamstress for many years prior to her retirement. Before relocating to Norwalk, Mrs. Silvestri was a longtime resident of Ridgefield and a parishioner of St. Mary's Church. Mrs. Silvestri is survived by her son, Salvatore Silvestri; her daughter, Anna Maria Stagnetta and her husband, Donato as well as 3 grandchildren, Salvatore Silvestri Jr., Christopher Silvestri and Donnie Stagnetta.
Friends will be received on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Kane Funeral Home, 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday afternoon at 1:15 p.m. at St. Mary's Church, 55 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ridgefield. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ida's memory can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, www.alzfdn.org or , .
Published in The Hour on Oct. 27, 2019
