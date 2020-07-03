Ida Whipple

Ida M. Whipple
Ida M. Whipple, age 87, of Norwalk/Shelton, beloved wife of the late James B. Whipple, passed away suddenly on Monday, June 15th, 2020 in Shelton. Born on July 17th, 1932 in Tenafly New Jersey, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Marcella Coffele. She was also predeceased by her sister, Norma Luciano. A graduate of Tenafly High School, she made her career as an office manager, bookkeeper, retail store manager, homemaker, and loving mother. After moving to CT in the late 1950's with her husband and son, she lived in Norwalk for over 50 years, before moving to Shelton to be closer to family. Ida was devoted to her late husband; helping to manage his excavation business, and bravely choosing to be his sole care-giver during his long battle with Alzheimer's. A strong-willed and independent woman, she loved to garden, tinker with household projects, and debate the latest in world events. Ida was fiercely proud of her family, country, and her Italian "Jersey Girl" roots. She made a large impression, and was remembered wherever she went. She is survived by her son James and his wife Jacqueline Whipple of Shelton. Due to current conditions, the family has elected to conduct private burial arrangements. In lieu of flowers, it is requested that donations be made to the American Alzheimer's Association
