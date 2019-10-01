|
Ilse Barbara Herman
Ilse Barbara Herman, age 67, passed away after a long battle with cancer on September 28, 2019. Born in Norwalk, the daughter of Madeline and Theodore Herman, she graduated from Norwalk High School and Southern Connecticut State University, and earned her Master's degrees from University of Bridgeport and Arizona State University. Ilse dedicated her life to educating children. As a young teacher she taught in Queensland, Australia, and travelled extensively throughout Australia, Europe, Southeast Asia and the Pacific Islands. She later taught in Parker and Bouse, AZ, and returned to Connecticut for her retirement.
In addition to her mother Madeline Herman, she is survived by her sister Christine Herman Doran and her husband Richard, and her niece and nephew, Haley and Gavin Doran.
A brief family prayer will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at the Magner Funeral Home prior to private burial at Riverside Cemetery, Norwalk. Memorial donations may be made to a .
Published in The Hour on Oct. 2, 2019