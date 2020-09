Irene Huzina

Irene A. Huzina

Irene A. Huzina, 90, loving wife of the late Joseph J. Huzina, Sr. passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020.

Born on July 22, 1930, Irene was the daughter of John and Elizabeth Balint Suhoza. She was a 72 year resident of Norwalk and a longtime parishioner of St. Ladislaus Church in Norwalk.

Irene is survived by her sister Grace Petro and sister-in-law Marion Suhoza, both of Ohio. She is also survived by her five children, Joseph J. Huzina, Jr., Thomas P. Huzina, Ann-Marie Cox (Bill), and John A. Huzina (Pam) of Norwalk and Paul S. Huzina (Jody) of Newtown; grandchildren, Andrew J. Huzina, Shannon H. Huzina and Jason D. Huzina of Norwalk and Travis Huzina of Newtown.

Services and burial for Irene will be held privately. Arrangements are in the care of Collins Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store