Irene Mace

Irene B. Mace
Irene B. Mace, 86, died on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at home with family by her side. Born in Norwalk, the daughter of the late Andrew and Anna (Talpas) Barati, she was also predeceased by her husband Charles P. Mace, three brothers Peter Barate, Andrew Barati, and Stephen Barati, two sisters Mary Panella and Ethel Baskay. Irene had worked in the State's Attorneys' Office at the Norwalk Superior Court for 26 years until her retirement. Irene enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she loved feeding and watching the birds in her yard, playing bingo and going to the casino, and was the best stuffed cabbage maker.
She is survived by her children, Cynthia (Pat) Mazzone, Susan (Robert) Hall, Richard (Dawn) Mace, Sharon Mace, Charles (Michele) Mace, James (Annalea) Mace; seven grandchildren, Sara, Amanda and Joseph Hall, Anthony and Christine Mace, Denise Mace, and Amanda Mace; four great-grandchildren, Laila, Leah, Edmond (EJ) and Cody, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held privately by her family. Memorial donations may be directed to: Regional Hospice, 30 Milestone Rd., Danbury, CT 06810 (www.reginalhospicect.org
) To leave an online condolence for her family, please visit: www.Magnerfuneralhome.com