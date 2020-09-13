1/1
Irene Mace
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Irene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irene B. Mace
Irene B. Mace, 86, died on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at home with family by her side. Born in Norwalk, the daughter of the late Andrew and Anna (Talpas) Barati, she was also predeceased by her husband Charles P. Mace, three brothers Peter Barate, Andrew Barati, and Stephen Barati, two sisters Mary Panella and Ethel Baskay. Irene had worked in the State's Attorneys' Office at the Norwalk Superior Court for 26 years until her retirement. Irene enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she loved feeding and watching the birds in her yard, playing bingo and going to the casino, and was the best stuffed cabbage maker.
She is survived by her children, Cynthia (Pat) Mazzone, Susan (Robert) Hall, Richard (Dawn) Mace, Sharon Mace, Charles (Michele) Mace, James (Annalea) Mace; seven grandchildren, Sara, Amanda and Joseph Hall, Anthony and Christine Mace, Denise Mace, and Amanda Mace; four great-grandchildren, Laila, Leah, Edmond (EJ) and Cody, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held privately by her family. Memorial donations may be directed to: Regional Hospice, 30 Milestone Rd., Danbury, CT 06810 (www.reginalhospicect.org) To leave an online condolence for her family, please visit: www.Magnerfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hour on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Magner Funeral Home Inc.
12 Mott Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06850
(203) 866-5553
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Magner Funeral Home Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved