Irene W. Maddox

Irene Williams Maddox, 96, died on Sunday June 16, 2019 at Waveny Care Center after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was the wife of the late William O. Maddox, Jr. Born in Swainsboro, Georgia on February 11, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Williams and Hattie Chance Williams, and had been a resident of Norwalk since 1948.

Irene was a life-long learner, who graduated from Savannah State College in 1944 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education. She went on to earn a Master of Arts degree from the University of Bridgeport, and Sixth Year degree in Education from the University of Bridgeport. She began teaching in the Norwalk Public School system as a Reading Specialist and ultimately devoted more than 20 years as an elementary school teacher. She was a member of the Connecticut Education Association and the Norwalk African American Teachers Association. She was a long-time member of the United Congregational Church, Norwalk.

Irene loved to travel and went on several great excursions including a cross-country train trip. She had a generous spirit and served many people in a variety of ways, including volunteering with Meals-on-Wheels for many years.

Irene was devoted to her family, and she and Bill were married for more than 65 years. Two sons and a daughter survive her. James (Natalie) of Pasadena, CA, and Winston (Sheila) of Skillman, NJ, and Bonita of Norwalk, CT, and four grandchildren, Brendan Douglass of Newton, MA, Alexandra Maddox of Pasadena, CA, Rachel Maddox of Providence, RI, and Zachary Maddox of Skillman, NJ.

She was predeceased by her sisters, Almeta Chatman and Ines Rhodman, and brother Joseph Williams.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 11 am, at the United Congregation Church, Norwalk, 275 Richards Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06850

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in the name of Irene W. Maddox to the , CT Chapter, 70 New Canaan Ave, Norwalk, CT, The United Congregational Church, Norwalk or a deserving organization of your choice.

Following the memorial service there will be a repast at the church. Arrangements are under the care of Nutmeg State Cremation Society. To send expressions of love and sympathy to the family, please visit www.nutmegcremation.com Published in The Hour on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary