Irene Marcenaro
December 18, 1927 - November 18, 2020. Irene Marcenaro passed away peacefully at her home in Westport, CT on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the age of 92. She was born Irene Wrublski in Brooklyn, NY on December 18, 1927. Following her marriage to Carlo Marcenaro in 1958, she lived in Dobbs Ferry, NY until moving to Westport in 1968.
Irene was a true entrepreneur. Under the business name "Lock, Stock & Barrel", Irene performed estate sales and appraisals as well as exhibited in antique shows across Connecticut and Westchester for over 40 years. She had a wonderful eye for finding treasures at tag sales, auctions and the Goodwill. She was one of Ebay's first Powersellers.
An avid swimmer who specialized in the backstroke, she was a longtime member of the YMCA and frequent visitor to Combo Beach. Her hobbies included stock market investing and crossword puzzling. A great supporter of animal charities, she had a love for all creatures big and small, which she fed lavishly at her back patio year round.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carlo and her siblings Alfons Wrublski, Bernice Ehrlinger, and Jean Robbins. She is survived by her daughter, Carla Foster and son-in-law Mark, of Southport, and two grandchildren she adored, Bridgette and Andrew as well as many squirrels, chipmunks, ground hogs, deer and birds.
Irene's calming presence will be greatly missed. She counted her blessings every day and always let everyone around her know she loved them.
Irene's final resting place will be alongside her late husband at Assumption Cemetery in Westport. Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to PAWS (Pet Animal Welfare
Society)www.pawsct.org
or The Bridgeport Rescue Mission www.bridgeportrescuemission.org
Condolences may be directed to Harding Funeral home in Westport