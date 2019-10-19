|
|
Irene McGinness
Irene McGinness, 91, died on October 15, 2019 at Notre Dame Health and Rehab, in Norwalk. Born in Yonkers, and raised in Valhalla, NY, daughter of the late Felix and Mary (Galaszewski) McGinness, she resided in Norwalk since 1970. A retired Real Estate agent, she was a member of the Nat'l Assoc. of Realtors for over 22 years. A longtime communicant of St. Mary Church in Norwalk, she served as organist and choir director in churches from Maine to California. She also participated in Mission work with the Franciscan Sisters at Graymoor, NY, for 22 years in the poorest cities of the U.S., managed King's Daughters and Sons Home for the Elderly, and volunteered for several years at the Norwalk Hospital in the oncology dept. Irene is survived by her brother Edward McGinness and his wife Sandra, several nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by her brother Phil McGinness.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, October 24, at St. Mary Church, 669 West Ave, Norwalk, with entombment to follow at St. John Cemetery, Norwalk. Donations in Irene's name may be made to St. Mary Church. For directions, or to leave an online condolence, please visit: www.Magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019