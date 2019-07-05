Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Athletic Pastime Club
Irving Mones
Irving "Moe" Mones died July 1st, 2019, at the Glen Hill Center in Danbury, CT. He is survived his wife Jean Mones, his children, Robin Cinque (predeceased), Randy Mones, Linda Mones Chetta, Maria Bernstein, Deborah Mones (predeceased) and Jason Mones, several grandchildren and a recent great-grandchild. A celebration of his life will be held at the Athletic Pastime Club on July 13th from 12-3pm. All friends and family are welcome.
Moe was born on July 9th 1928 in Kingston, NY. Shortly after, his family moved to Norwalk, CT. Moe joined the Navy during World War II, and after, joined the local 210 Carpenters Union. Many of the bridges and facilities in and around Norwalk, CT were built with Moe's help. Later in his years, he served as vice president for the VFW post 603, in Norwalk.
Moe loved relaxing on the beach, camping, country music, helping friends with projects, and watching westerns. He and his wife Jean lived in Florida for most of their retired lives. Many would comment to his likeness to Sean Connery. Moe will be remembered as a good man, both as a husband, a father, and a friend. He will be deeply missed and warmly remembered.
Published in The Hour on July 8, 2019
