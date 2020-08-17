Irving David Richmond

Irving David Richmond, 92, husband of Pearl Goldberg Richmond of Needham, MA, formerly of Norwalk, CT, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020.

Born in Evansville, Indiana, on March 4, 1928, he was the son of the late Max and Rebecca Fligeltaub Richmond.

In addition to his wife Pearl, Irving is survived by his daughter Elayne Moss and her husband Barry of Short Hills, NJ and by his son William Richmond and his wife Sarah of Newton, MA. He is also survived by four grandchildren; Jonathan, Russell, Abby, and Eli.

Irving was laid to rest with Military Honors at the Beth El Memorial Park in Norwalk.



