Irwin Metviner
Irwin Metviner of Norwalk, CT and Tamarac, FL died peacefully on Saturday, November 23.
He was born February 21, 1934 in Bronx, NY and was the only child of Louis and Florence Metviner. He was a graduate of Peter Stuyvesant High School and Fordham University's School of Pharmacy. After graduating high school, he attended the City College of New York (CCNY) where he met the love of his life, Estelle Schostack. They were married in 1954 and celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in April.
Irwin worked at many local pharmacies including Temple and Twin Ridges in Stamford and Ed Miller's, Richard's, Caldor and Stop and Shop in Norwalk, the latter two as Pharmacy Manager.
In addition to his wife, Estelle, he is survived by five children: Neil (Deborah), Jonathan, Alexander (Regina), David (Suzanne), and Monica Blatt (Gordon). Irwin took immense joy in spending time with his 14 grandchildren: Amanda (Scott); Aaron; Marla, Hannah, Miles, Nate, Elliott, Joshua, Kayleigh (Josh), Skyler, Sierra, Sumner (Jaclyn), Ethan, and Tobin. And just a week ago, he was able to meet his great-granddaughter Scarlett.
Irwin loved animals and was passionate about providing opportunities to those less fortunate. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to PAWS, 504 Main Ave., Norwalk, CT 06851 or Future 5, 400 Main St. Suite 212, Stamford, CT 06901.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 27 at 10 AM at Congregation Agudath Sholom, 301 Strawberry Hill Ave., Stamford, CT. Interment to follow at Agudath Sholom Cemetery. Shiva will be held at the Westin CT home of Alexander Metviner Wednesday 1PM-7PM and Friday 12PM-5PM.
Arrangements are under the direction of Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home, Stamford (203)-359-9999. For more information, please visit www.gallagherfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on Nov. 26, 2019