Isadora Esther Sellers

Isadora Esther Sellers, 98, passed away peacefully on November 29, 2020 at Autumn Lake Nursing Home. She was born on August 31, 1922 in Brunswick, North Carolina to Fred Smith and Susanna Brewington Smith. Mrs. Sellers was predeceased by her husband Theodore Sellers and son Earl Sellers. She retired from Norwalk Hospital after thirty seven years of service and served as a devout member of Grace Baptist Church. Her memory will be cherished by her son, Donnie Sellers, three grandsons, two devoted nieces, Rev. Joyce Murray and Jennifer Murray-Mayhew and many extended family members and friends. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Riverside Cemetery, 81 Riverside Ave., Norwalk, Connecticut with Rev. Dr. Lindsay E. Curtis officiating. Services entrusted to Graves Medley Funeral Services.



