Jack Cohen
Jack Cohen passed away peacefully on October 14 at the age of 91, surrounded by family and love.
Jack was a veteran of the Korean War, proudly serving in the U.S. Army 45th Infantry Division as a Reconnaissance Scout. He worked as a mechanical engineer designing medical devices that revolutionized the industry and saved many lives, including his own. He retired – begrudgingly – at the age of 84.
An avid boater who loved to fish (even though "the big one" always got away), Jack served as Commander of the U.S. Power Squadron and was a member for over 50 years. He was a marine educator and dedicated volunteer at the Maritime Aquarium for 30+ years.
Jack spent 65 years married to the love of his life. He will be remembered fondly for his sense of humor, sharp wit, and charm.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk, 10 N Water St., Norwalk, CT 06854.
Published in The Hour on Oct. 31, 2019