Jacqueline G. Cavanagh

Jacqueline G. Cavanagh, wife of Willis F. Cavanagh of Rowayton, passed away May 28, 2020.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sons Mark and his wife Linda of Harrison, NY, Kevin and his wife Gay Ann of Norwalk, and Keith and his fiancée Eileen of Norwalk. Her sister Kathy and husband Harvey of Southington. Her grandchildren, Mark Jr., Brian, Kati, Kristi, Steven, Kayla, Matthew, Christine and Rebecca. And her great grandsons Brady and Kevin. Jackie was predeceased by her beloved son Scott.

Jackie was born on March 21, 1936 at Norwalk Hospital to her parents Loretta and John Gordon. Jackie and Bill met while they were both working at Nash Engineering. Bill asked Jackie for a ride home one night and the rest is history. They wed on June 11, 1955, and settled into their life in Rowayton where they built their life with their four boys.

Her favorite times were spent with her grandchildren, whether it was Thursday night dinners, Thanksgiving feasts, or Christmas Eve. She loved being surrounded by all of the kids. All of her grandchildren got a chance to live near their "Gram" in the family barn apartment, in her backyard.

Not only did she have a great love for her family, but also for her dogs. Jackie and Bill always had a golden retriever in their home. Their latest pup is Lily, whom Jackie loved dearly.

Two of the brightest lights in Jackie's life were her great-grandsons Brady and Kevin. There was always a smile on her face and a twinkle in her eye, when her boys went to visit. She was able to spend her last Mother's Day surrounded by everyone she loved in her life.

Sadly, during these times of uncertainty, we are not able have friends and family come and pay their respects to this beautiful lady. When you look out on the water, think of Jackie, and know no matter how small a role you may have played in her life, she loved you.



