Jacqueline Violet Dayton
Jacqueline Violet Watson Dayton, 84, peacefully left this Earth to join her Maker on October 2, 2020. Jackie was born in Norwalk on October 19, 1935, the daughter of the late Herbert Watson Sr. and the late Dora Haughton Watson, and she was a lifelong Norwalk resident.
Jackie was a kindergarten and elementary school teacher for over 25 years at Honeyhill and Tracey Schools in Norwalk. She was known for her warm smile, her unwavering patience, her extraordinary kindness, her beautiful singing voice, and her love of children. Jackie's former students – now adults – regularly recognized her on the street and would recall their days in her classroom with incredible fondness.
Although her memory and health were failing for years, her joy for life and indomitable spirit kept her pushing forward. Her life was a living example of Ephesians 4:32 "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God forgave you in Christ."
Jackie radiated warmth to all whom she met. To know her was to love her. However, Jackie's greatest love was for her family and she always described the moment her grandchild Jade was born as the happiest moment of her life. Jade was Jackie's love and joy.
She was a graduate of Norwalk High School and New Britain's Teacher's College (now Central Connecticut State University), and earned her Master's degree in Education at Fairfield University.
She attended East Avenue United Methodist Church from age 3 until June 2016 when it merged with Norwalk United Methodist Church to become Cornerstone Community Church. She was a Sunday School teacher and a member of the Church choir throughout her life.
She was predeceased by her husband, Harold T. Dayton, Jr., on February 13, 2000, and her companion, Richard Fox, who recently passed on September 30, 2020. Jackie is survived by her children, Deborah Dayton of Norwalk and Keith Dayton of Wilton, her beloved granddaughter Jade Violet and her mother Tracy Lee Dayton. She is also survived by her siblings, Herbert Watson, Jr., Wayne Watson, and Kathleen Watson, and several beloved nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Beverly Watson-Matos.
Jackie's loss will be deeply felt not only by her family, but by her many cherished friends and her extended family.
A memorial service to honor her Life will be held in the Spring. Please consider honoring her memory with a donation to the Alzheimer's Association
(Norwalk CT), Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (Manhattan) or Wildlife in Crisis (Weston CT).