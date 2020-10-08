1/1
Jacqueline Dayton
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jacqueline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jacqueline Violet Dayton
Jacqueline Violet Watson Dayton, 84, peacefully left this Earth to join her Maker on October 2, 2020. Jackie was born in Norwalk on October 19, 1935, the daughter of the late Herbert Watson Sr. and the late Dora Haughton Watson, and she was a lifelong Norwalk resident.
Jackie was a kindergarten and elementary school teacher for over 25 years at Honeyhill and Tracey Schools in Norwalk. She was known for her warm smile, her unwavering patience, her extraordinary kindness, her beautiful singing voice, and her love of children. Jackie's former students – now adults – regularly recognized her on the street and would recall their days in her classroom with incredible fondness.
Although her memory and health were failing for years, her joy for life and indomitable spirit kept her pushing forward. Her life was a living example of Ephesians 4:32 "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God forgave you in Christ."
Jackie radiated warmth to all whom she met. To know her was to love her. However, Jackie's greatest love was for her family and she always described the moment her grandchild Jade was born as the happiest moment of her life. Jade was Jackie's love and joy.
She was a graduate of Norwalk High School and New Britain's Teacher's College (now Central Connecticut State University), and earned her Master's degree in Education at Fairfield University.
She attended East Avenue United Methodist Church from age 3 until June 2016 when it merged with Norwalk United Methodist Church to become Cornerstone Community Church. She was a Sunday School teacher and a member of the Church choir throughout her life.
She was predeceased by her husband, Harold T. Dayton, Jr., on February 13, 2000, and her companion, Richard Fox, who recently passed on September 30, 2020. Jackie is survived by her children, Deborah Dayton of Norwalk and Keith Dayton of Wilton, her beloved granddaughter Jade Violet and her mother Tracy Lee Dayton. She is also survived by her siblings, Herbert Watson, Jr., Wayne Watson, and Kathleen Watson, and several beloved nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Beverly Watson-Matos.
Jackie's loss will be deeply felt not only by her family, but by her many cherished friends and her extended family.
A memorial service to honor her Life will be held in the Spring. Please consider honoring her memory with a donation to the Alzheimer's Association (Norwalk CT), Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (Manhattan) or Wildlife in Crisis (Weston CT).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hour on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Collins Funeral Home
92 East Ave.
Norwalk, CT 06851
203-866-0747
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Collins Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved