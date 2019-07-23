The Hour Obituaries
Services
Magner Funeral Home Inc.
12 Mott Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06850
(203) 866-5553
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Magner Funeral Home Inc.
12 Mott Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06850
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
7:30 PM
Magner Funeral Home Inc.
12 Mott Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06850
View Map
Jacqueline Pinto Obituary
Jacqueline A. Pinto
Jacqueline A. Pinto, 74, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Norwalk Hospital with her immediate family by her side. She was the daughter of the late John Lyddy, of Fairfield, CT and Virginia Bailey, of Windsor, CT. A career Registered Nurse, Jackie started her career at Norwalk Hospital and held various staff and Directorship positions throughout her years. She recently finished her career at Doctor's Pediatric Group in Wilton, CT.
A longtime resident of Norwalk, Jackie enjoyed spending time with friends and family and cooking her famous 'meatbees" for Sunday dinner or whenever someone requested them. She enjoyed the simple life of local travel, fine wine and hosting holidays for friends and family. She is a recipient of the prestigious Florence Nightingale Award which recognizes Nurses throughout the region for delivering exceptional patient care and maintaining the continuity of practicing good medicine.
Jackie is survived by her loving and caring husband of 53 years, John T. Pinto, of Norwalk. She is also survived by her daughter Stephanie and husband, Louis Johnson of Fairfield, CT, son John and wife Holly of Fairfield, CT, daughter Jennifer and husband Jose Cebrian of Norwalk, CT and son TJ and wife, Kristin of Asbury Park, NJ. In addition, and her pride and joy were her 11 grandchildren: Kayla, Carly, Camryn, Emily, Brendan, Michael, Aidan, Madison, River, Olivia and Orion and step-granddaughter, Madison. Other survivors include her sister, Jean Fahey of Norwalk, CT, sisters-in-law, Joanne Rondello and Diane Granata, both of Norwalk CT, Kathy Pinto of Bomoseen, VT and brothers-in-law, Thomas Rondello, Sr. and Ennis Granata both of Norwalk and Carmine Pinto of Bomoseen, VT, four nephews, Frank, Michael, Steven and Nicholas.
Friends may visit the family on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. with a memorial service at 7:30 at Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Avenue, Norwalk CT 06850. To sign our online guestbook or to leave a condolence, please visit
www.magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on July 24, 2019
