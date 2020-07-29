James Allen Lato

Oct 10, 1971 - Jul 20, 2020It is with great sadness after a short but aggressive battle with cancer the passing of James A. Lato. Born in Norwalk, CT, Jim moved to New York and eventually to Ocala, FL. He was an expert welder and heavy machine operator who loved the outdoors. He also impressed those around him with his hidden art talents, building things from scraps of metal and wood, or drawing a witty cartoon. Hard pressed to lose an argument, he was smart, funny and free spirited. He leaves behind his father Dominick Lato, stepmother Joan Lato, mother Nancy Durgin and stepfather Barry Durgin. Siblings Suzanne Carroll, Michael Lato, Daniel Lato; and his friendship over 20 years with Lisa Cavanaugh whom he frequently referred to as "his angel". He will be missed. A celebration of his life will be held at a future date.



