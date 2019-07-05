James Russell Abbott

James Russell Abbott, age 72, of Wilton, passed away peacefully on July 3, 2019 at Norwalk Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in May 1947, Jim was the son of the late Harry and Susan Stolle Abbott of Wilton. He is survived by his wife, Deborah Tiani Abbott, his children Mike Flowers and Heather Abbott, Heather's partner Dave Aldarondo, and grandchildren Victoria, Emma, Alexandra, and Zev Flowers. Jim is also survived by his brothers Richard and Harry Wayne Abbott, his Aunt Carolyn who has been a second mom, his other Aunts, Uncle, and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Jim was a devoted husband, loving father and educator. He taught in the Wilton School system for 43 years, specializing in the industrial arts and special education. Jim loved his job as a teacher and retired with many fond memories. Woodworking was another passion, as well as flea markets, auctions, and spending time with family in Vermont.

A Funeral Service will be held for Jim on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. at Bouton Funeral Home, 31 West Church St., Georgetown, CT 06829. Friends may greet the family at the funeral home from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be private and at the convenience of his family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Middlebrook School Activity Fund. To offer online condolences, please visit http://www.boutonfuneralhome.com Published in The Hour on July 7, 2019