1/1
James Alford Jr.
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Carson Alford, Jr. "JC"
March 22, 1945 - September 5, 2020 James, C. Alford, Jr. "JC" died suddenly on Saturday, September 5, 2020. The son of the late James C. Alford Sr., and the late Jewel Annette Gupton Alford. He was preceded in death by his brother Morris G. Alford and his sister, Sandra Johns.
James was a truck driver for Pepperidge Farm/Campbell Soup in Norwalk for over 20 years. He later moved to be with his family in Virginia and then on to Georgia. He had a love for gardening, spending time with his family and friends and enjoyed his slot machines/casinos. He touched so many lives with his humor and contagious laugh.
Survivors include a daughter, Brenda Wakelee and her husband Michael Wakelee, Sr. of Vienna VA, a son Daniel Alford of Tempe, AZ, a brother David Ronald Alford of McRae, GA, two grandchildren, Michael Wakelee, Jr. and Kaitlyn Wakelee and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial will be held in Vienna, VA at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hour on Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vaughn Funeral Home
107 E. Oak St.
McRae, GA 31055
(229) 868-6469
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vaughn Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved