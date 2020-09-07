James Carson Alford, Jr. "JC"

March 22, 1945 - September 5, 2020 James, C. Alford, Jr. "JC" died suddenly on Saturday, September 5, 2020. The son of the late James C. Alford Sr., and the late Jewel Annette Gupton Alford. He was preceded in death by his brother Morris G. Alford and his sister, Sandra Johns.

James was a truck driver for Pepperidge Farm/Campbell Soup in Norwalk for over 20 years. He later moved to be with his family in Virginia and then on to Georgia. He had a love for gardening, spending time with his family and friends and enjoyed his slot machines/casinos. He touched so many lives with his humor and contagious laugh.

Survivors include a daughter, Brenda Wakelee and her husband Michael Wakelee, Sr. of Vienna VA, a son Daniel Alford of Tempe, AZ, a brother David Ronald Alford of McRae, GA, two grandchildren, Michael Wakelee, Jr. and Kaitlyn Wakelee and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial will be held in Vienna, VA at a later date.



