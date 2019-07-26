|
|
James T. Balitsos
James T. Balitsos, Jr., aged 66, of Wilton, Connecticut, sadly passed away on July 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee while visiting relatives.
Jim was the son of James E. Balitsos, Sr. and Olga (Hornacek) Balitsos. He grew up in Norwalk and attended Norwalk Public Schools. Jim was the founder and president of Diray Media in Wilton, a leading media buying company in direct response television advertising.
Jim leaves behind his wife Marie and daughter Katherine of Wilton, his brothers Stephen and Jeffrey Balitsos and his sister, Diane King, as well as numerous aunts and uncles, nieces, nephews and friends. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his beloved son, Alex.
Jim was well known around town as someone who could be counted on for his support of various civic and educational causes. These included the Wilton Chamber of Commerce and Wilton Public Schools academic and sports programs, the YMCA and Wilton Little League, the Alex Balitsos Memorial Scholarship Fund, and the A Better Chance academic scholarship program.
Jim will be remembered by his friends for his quick wit, effortless charm and endless generosity. His business associates, whether client, vendor, or employee - were always considered by him to be valued partners in the endeavor. Jim enjoyed helping establish and cultivate career paths for young professionals, and was proud to have hired and mentored many young people in the local community.
A memorial service will be scheduled at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to campsankatyhead.org in his memory.
Published in The Hour on July 27, 2019