|
|
James T. Balitsos
May 1, 1953-July 20, 2019James T. Balitsos, Jr., aged 66, of Wilton, Connecticut, sadly passed away on July 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee while visiting relatives.
Jim was the son of James E. Balitsos, Sr. and Olga (Hornacek) Balitsos. He grew up in Norwalk and attended Norwalk Public Schools. Jim was the founder and president of Diray Media in Wilton, a leading media buying company in direct response television advertising.
Jim leaves behind is wife Marie and daughter Katherine of Wilton, his brothers Stephen and Jeffrey Balitsos and his sister, Diane King - as well as numerous aunts and uncles, nieces, nephews and friends. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his beloved son, Alex.
A memorial service will be held on August 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Wilton Congregational Church, 70 Ridgefield Road (Route 33), Wilton, CT.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to campsankatyhead.org in his memory.
Published in The Hour on Aug. 8, 2019