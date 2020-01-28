|
|
James C. Askew
James C. Askew, 68, passed away on January 2, 2020. He was born on September 7, 1951 in Norwalk, Connecticut to Thomas C. Askew and Barbara Williams Askew. James retired from the Norwalk Fire Department after numerous years of service. He is survived by his wife Lenda Bunting Askew; one daughter, Alexis B. Askew; one son, James "Corey" Askew (Ninia), two grandchildren; four sisters, Barbara Askew, Carolyn Askew, Sheila Askew and Kimberly Askew; three brothers, Arthur Williams, Michael Askew (Louise) and Christopher Askew (Gail) and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. followed by a service of remembrance at 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 21 Concord St. Norwalk, CT. with Rev. Dr. Jeffrey A. Ingraham officiating. Services entrusted to Graves Medley Funeral Services.
Published in The Hour on Jan. 29, 2020