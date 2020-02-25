The Hour Obituaries
Graves Medley Funeral Services
James Davis, III
James "Sputnick" Davis, III, passed away on February 14, 2020 at his residence. He was born on July 18, 1958 in Norwalk, Connecticut to the late James Davis, Jr. and Jessie Lee Jackson Davis. He was employed with Labor Ready for a number of years and graduated from Norwalk Community College. James enjoyed writing and was the author of two books. His memory will be cherished by his daughter; Kayla N. Fludd Davis, one sister; Annette Davis, one niece; Jessica Davis, one great nephew; CJ Davis and a host of cousins, extended family and friends. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Canaan Institutional Baptist Church, 31 Concord St. Norwalk, CT. with Rev. Roosevelt Ewell officiating. Services entrusted to Graves Medley Funeral Services.
Published in The Hour on Feb. 26, 2020
