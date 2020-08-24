James Deorio

James Michael Deorio
James Michael Deorio passed away peacefully on August 21st, 2020. Jim was born October 18, 1959 in Norwalk and was the son of Vincent J. Deorio and Mary Catherine Petrie. He was a graduate of Brien McMahon High School where he played football before attending the University of Connecticut at Storrs. He started his own business, Comprehensive Masonry Services where he was known for his attention to detail and quality work. That detail was also apparent in his love for cars where he tinkered with his beloved Austin Healy, and later on, Jaguar and MG.
Jim is survived by his four loving children Mina, Haley, Jack and Sam along with his mother, father and three brothers John, Jeff and his wife Megan, and Jay all of Norwalk; as well as many nieces, nephews
and cousins.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at Saint Matthew Church, 216 Scribner Avenue, Norwalk on August 28th at 10:00 a.m. Seating is limited and enforced due to COVID. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the American Cancer Society
