1/
James Deorio
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Michael Deorio
James Michael Deorio passed away peacefully on August 21st, 2020. Jim was born October 18, 1959 in Norwalk and was the son of Vincent J. Deorio and Mary Catherine Petrie. He was a graduate of Brien McMahon High School where he played football before attending the University of Connecticut at Storrs. He started his own business, Comprehensive Masonry Services where he was known for his attention to detail and quality work. That detail was also apparent in his love for cars where he tinkered with his beloved Austin Healy, and later on, Jaguar and MG.
Jim is survived by his four loving children Mina, Haley, Jack and Sam along with his mother, father and three brothers John, Jeff and his wife Megan, and Jay all of Norwalk; as well as many nieces, nephews
and cousins.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at Saint Matthew Church, 216 Scribner Avenue, Norwalk on August 28th at 10:00 a.m. Seating is limited and enforced due to COVID. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Please visit www.collinsfh.com/obituaries to leave condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hour on Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Collins Funeral Home
92 East Ave.
Norwalk, CT 06851
203-866-0747
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Collins Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved