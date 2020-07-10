James P. DiMeglio

James Patsy DiMeglio, 85, husband of Judith (Chariott) DiMeglio of Norwalk passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

Born in Norwalk on July 23, 1934, he was the son of the late Crescenzo and Mary (Tucci) DiMeglio.

He was a generous and caring husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed being active, reading, sharing time with and giving to his extended family and was a lifelong learner. Jim graduated from Norwalk High School in the class of 1952 and was a Navy Veteran.

He applied his Naval electronics expertise to working in industry and to become a dedicated teacher at Henry Abbot Technical High School in Danbury.

In addition to his wife, Judy, Jim is survived by his three daughters; Karen DiMeglio, NH, Patricia DiMeglio of Trumbull, Traci Rhodes and her husband Howard of Branford.

He is also survived by five grandchildren; Theresa, Nicholas, Anna, Austin, Devyn, by two sisters; Marilyn Sopczak and Sandra DiMeglio. In addition to several nieces and nephews.

Jim was predeceased by his brothers Nicholas and Ronald DiMeglio.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 14, at St. Philip Church, 1 Father Conlon Place, Norwalk. The first 90 attendees will have admittance into the church. Friends may call on Monday, July 13, from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Avenue, Norwalk. Social distancing and masks are required at all locations. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Philip Church.



