James Gombos Jr.
1945 - 2020
James John Gombos Jr.
James John Gombos Jr., a resident of Knoxville, Tennessee, formerly of Norwalk, Connecticut, died peacefully on Monday, November 9, 2020, from ALS, at the age of seventy five. He was born in Stamford, Connecticut on February 11, 1945, to parents Anita and James Gombos. Jim met his wife, Bonnie Frantz, in 1957 at the age of twelve. They went steady at age fifteen, married at age twenty two, and have spent sixty years together in love. Together, Jim and Bonnie had two lovely daughters, Bonnie Fultz and Rebecca Griffin. Through their marriages to husbands, Blake Fultz and Brian Griffin, "Pop" had five beloved grandchildren, Bonnie Claire, Madeline Kate, and Bennett Fultz, and Brenden and Connor James Griffin. Jimmy graduated from JM Wright Technical School and worked as a union electrician, and his true passion was hot rods. Jim restored countless cars, including rebuilding Edsel Ford's one of a kind 1932 Speedster, which the family lovingly referred to as "The Treasure." The car now lives in the Ford Museum, which was one of Jim's dreams. Jim is survived by his wife and daughters, his sisters, Judi Columb and Patti Malizia Hicks, brother- and-sister-in-law, Jack and Georgene Frantz, as well as many nieces and nephews. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations are made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. A funeral mass will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church. A private committal service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mynattfh.com for the Gombos family.

Published in The Hour on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Albert the Great Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
