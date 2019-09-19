The Hour Obituaries
Baker Funeral Services - Norwalk
84 South Main Street
Norwalk, CT 06854
(203) 857-4155
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Bethel AME Church
19 Academy Street
Norwalk, CT
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Bethel AME Church
19 Academy Street
Norwalk, CT
View Map
1937 - 2019
James Jacobs Obituary
James Leroy Jacobs
James Leroy Jacob, entered into eternal rest on Monday, September 16, 2019 in Norwalk, CT.
James Leroy Jacobs was born in Camden, South Carolina. He leaves to celebrate his life, his wife of 44 years, Eliza T. Jacobs; sons, Charles Murchison, Larry Murchison and James L. Jacobs, Jr.; daughters, Romanyta Jacobs (GA), Illona Jacobs (NY) and Natoma Jacobs(NY); sister, Thomasena Radix; and a niece Renee Wiley (NY) and a beautiful cornucopia of nieces and nephews and grandchildren. He was also, predeceased by 4 brothers. He was a former employee of the State of Connecticut Department of Transportation for 20 years. He is a member of Bethel AME of Norwalk, where he belonged to several organizations including the Men Choir, Lay Organization and the Host and Hostess Club. He loved and served his country as a proud serviceman in the US Army. His jovial personality is well known among his family and circle of friends.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., Bethel AME Church, 19 Academy Street, Norwalk, CT. Family will receive guest from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at the church. Following interment at Riverside Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Baker Funeral Services. 84 So. Main St, Norwalk, CT.
Published in The Hour on Sept. 20, 2019
