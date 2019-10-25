|
James A. Kassimis
James Aristotle Kassimis, age 81 of Norwalk, died at the Norwalk Hospital on Friday, October 25. He was the loving husband of Georgia Raftis Kassimis for 60 years. James was born on July 20, 1938 in Othoni, Kerkira, Greece, the son of the late Aristotle and Aphrodite Kassimis and came to America at age 19. He worked for many years as a self-employed painter and then worked for New Canaan Public Schools for 15 years. He was an avid fisherman and boater. James loved his family and will be dearly missed.
Survivors also include two sons; Aristotle "Artie" Kassimis and his wife Janice, Dennis Kassimis and his wife Cindy, 6 grandchildren, James Kassimis and his wife Lauren, Christopher, Alyssa, Michael, Georgia-Nicolette and Ariana Kassimis, a great-granddaughter Kallie, his brother Costa Kassimis and sister Magdaline Katechis, and many nieces, nephews and in-laws. He was also predeceased by two brothers, Spyros and George Kassimis.
The Kassimis family will receive friends at the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Ave., Norwalk on Sunday, Oct. 27, from 4-7 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Monday, 12 noon, followed by burial at Riverside Cemetery. For directions or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on Oct. 26, 2019