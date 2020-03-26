|
James F. Malone
March 12, 1957 - March 18, 2020Jim Malone, owner of Malone's Refuse, a fourth generation Westport family business, died peacefully on March 18, 2020.
James Francis Malone was born at Norwalk Hospital on March 12, 1957 to Carol Davis Malone and retired Westport Police Chief Ron Malone. He is survived by his wife, Susan McQuaid Malone, son Michael Malone and his fiancée Meghan Dwyer; his daughter Kristen Stroud and her husband Thomas Stroud; his grandson Ethan Stroud; his brothers Robert Joseph Malone and his wife Diane Malone, William Malone; and many nieces and nephews.
A lifelong Westport resident, he had an enthusiasm for motor sports. Whether racing his beloved Camaro at the drag strip or littering his parents driveway with half built cars and assorted parts with his brothers, it was an interest he maintained throughout his life. An unfortunate accident in 1975 left much of his body burned, but through his resilience and the care of the burn center at Bridgeport Hospital, he was able to get back on his feet. His early twenties saw him selling exotic cars in Fairfield county, until he transitioned into the garbage business and began acquiring routes from various sources. He ultimately built his family's old venture into a very successful local business.
Never losing his charisma and wry spirit, Jim met Susan McQuaid Malone, his wife of 38 years. They built a family together, a home in New Hampshire together, and spent many evenings cooking and laughing together. Hard work and shared interests were the foundation of an enduring relationship. As a young husband and father, he was committed to his children, Michael and Kristen, supporting their passions. Whether bowling until 2 a.m. with his son Michael or binge watching their favorite tv shows with his daughter Kristen, he was not only a father, but a friend. Susan, Michael and Kristen will carry on running the family business.
He was a computer whiz who enjoyed snowmobiling, drag racing, motorcycles, building and flying model airplanes, tractors, The Mets, and laughing out loud. He made many super 8 MM films of himself and his brothers growing up as three rambunctious all American boys.
A memorial service at the funeral home will be scheduled for a later date once conditions improve and gatherings are permitted In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Connecticut Burn Center Foundation at Bridgeport Hospital, 267 Grant Street, Bridgeport, CT 06610, an organization that Jim remained committed to throughout his lifetime. For information regarding the service, please email [email protected]
Published in The Hour on Mar. 27, 2020