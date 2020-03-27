|
|
James C. McCready
James C. McCready, 86, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on June 20, 1933 in Marion Station, Maryland to the late George and Ola Lane McCready. He served honorably in the U.S. Army and the Norwalk Police Department and retired as a Security Officer. He was married to Rev. Margaret McCready of Norwalk, CT. In addition to his wife of 64 years, his memory will be treasured by one daughter; Brenda McCready Shannon and her husband Bishop James Shannon, one son; Michael McCready, seven grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, a special granddaughter; Amber McCready, three brothers; Harold McCready (Joan), Welton McCready and Robert McCready (Carmen) and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. James was predeceased by a son, James C. McCready, Jr., one sister and five brothers. The service of celebration will be held on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Bethel AME Church, 19 Academy St., Norwalk, CT. with Rev. Dr. Richard Wesley Clarke officiating. The service will be private. Interment will take place at Riverside Cemetery. Services entrusted to Graves Medley Funeral Services.
Published in The Hour on Mar. 28, 2020