James S. McInerney III
James Stewart McInerney III, age 56, died peacefully in Norwalk Hospital on Thursday, June 4, 2020.
Jim was born in the Bronx, New York, on June 26, 1963 and has been a proud and longtime resident of Norwalk, CT with never any intentions of leaving. While Jim loved his life in Norwalk, he also enjoyed the peacefulness of sitting at Roger's Lake in Old Lyme, CT along with his family and friends.
Jim graduated from Central Catholic High School in Norwalk, CT in 1981 and earned a Bachelor of Administration from Nichols College in 1985. As a young man, Jim loved sports and excelled in football, playing in both high school and college. He continued to play football for years on the Norwalk Men's Sunday Touch Football league as a Merchants Bank Giant with many of his longtime best friends. Jim was also a very talented water skier, always impressing everyone with his tricks behind a boat on Rogers Lake.
Jim was Owner/General Contractor of J.V. Mac Construction for 25 years and over the last several years has been responsible for New Business Development for several successful Appliance and Kitchen/Bath Cabinetry companies such as Aitoro Appliance, Karen Berkemeyer Home and Wheelock Design.
Jim also known to many as "Jimmy" was a good man. He was strong and stubborn, but also kind and loving with a great sense of humor.
Jim is survived by his three children, Meghan Rose, James Stewart IV, and Patrick Joseph McInerney, his mother Eileen McInerney of Old Lyme, CT, his two sisters, Noreen Ranelli and her two children of Old Lyme, CT and Erin DiProspero and her husband Mike and their three children of Madison, CT, and many nieces, nephews, aunt and cousins who all loved him dearly. Jim was predeceased by his loving father and best friend, James S. McInerney Jr.
"Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day, unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed and very dear. Death leaves a heartache no one can heal; love leaves a memory no one can steal." Jim's family and friends are lucky to have great memories of him to hold in their hearts forever.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Caron Foundation (www.caron.org) or National Parkinson Foundation (www.parkinson.org) . To sign our guestbook or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.magnerfuneralhome.com
James Stewart McInerney III, age 56, died peacefully in Norwalk Hospital on Thursday, June 4, 2020.
Jim was born in the Bronx, New York, on June 26, 1963 and has been a proud and longtime resident of Norwalk, CT with never any intentions of leaving. While Jim loved his life in Norwalk, he also enjoyed the peacefulness of sitting at Roger's Lake in Old Lyme, CT along with his family and friends.
Jim graduated from Central Catholic High School in Norwalk, CT in 1981 and earned a Bachelor of Administration from Nichols College in 1985. As a young man, Jim loved sports and excelled in football, playing in both high school and college. He continued to play football for years on the Norwalk Men's Sunday Touch Football league as a Merchants Bank Giant with many of his longtime best friends. Jim was also a very talented water skier, always impressing everyone with his tricks behind a boat on Rogers Lake.
Jim was Owner/General Contractor of J.V. Mac Construction for 25 years and over the last several years has been responsible for New Business Development for several successful Appliance and Kitchen/Bath Cabinetry companies such as Aitoro Appliance, Karen Berkemeyer Home and Wheelock Design.
Jim also known to many as "Jimmy" was a good man. He was strong and stubborn, but also kind and loving with a great sense of humor.
Jim is survived by his three children, Meghan Rose, James Stewart IV, and Patrick Joseph McInerney, his mother Eileen McInerney of Old Lyme, CT, his two sisters, Noreen Ranelli and her two children of Old Lyme, CT and Erin DiProspero and her husband Mike and their three children of Madison, CT, and many nieces, nephews, aunt and cousins who all loved him dearly. Jim was predeceased by his loving father and best friend, James S. McInerney Jr.
"Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day, unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed and very dear. Death leaves a heartache no one can heal; love leaves a memory no one can steal." Jim's family and friends are lucky to have great memories of him to hold in their hearts forever.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Caron Foundation (www.caron.org) or National Parkinson Foundation (www.parkinson.org) . To sign our guestbook or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.magnerfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stamford Advocate & The Hour on Jun. 8, 2020.