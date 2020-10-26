Jane DiCarlo

Jane (Hermann) DiCarlo
On Tuesday, October 20, 2020, Jane Elizabeth (Hermann) DiCarlo, loving mother of three, passed away at the age of 75, after a battle with PSP (Progressive Supranuclear Palsy).
Jane was born in 1945 in Detroit, MI, daughter to the late Kathleen (O'Connor) and Ralph Hermann. While in high school, Jane took a class trip with her theatre group to New York City and saw Camelot on Broadway, starring Julie Andrews and Richard Burton. That trip had a lasting impression and she moved to Manhattan after becoming mesmerized with the energy of the city.
After moving to NY, Jane led a career in the radiology department at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital and spent most of her free-time attending Broadway shows, perfecting her french cooking and organizing ski trips with her friends to the Rocky Mountains and Swiss Alps. Jane married in 1977, which brought her to Norwalk, CT, where she raised her son, Christian, and two daughters, Ashley and Allison. Jane's family was her utmost priority, where she imparted her passion for travel, culture, the arts and sports.
For a number of years, Jane led the Learning to Look art appreciation program at Norwalk's Cranbury school, which introduced hundreds of kids to fine arts with an annual trip to the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Jane was an avid painter and a member of Westport's "Pink House Painters". Her work has been presented in several juried shows across Fairfield County.
Jane was preceded in death by her father Ralph Hermann, her mother Kathleen O'Connor Hermann and her dear sister, Carol Hermann Kelly. She is survived by her three children, Christian, Ashley and Allison, two grandchildren, Chloe and Cole, and several nieces and nephews.
Due to precautions with covid, we will hold a celebration of Jane's life in 2021. Memorial donations in memory of Jane may be made to PSP.org
.