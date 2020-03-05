|
Janet D. Cebula
Janet D. Cebula, age 53, of Lindenhurst, NY passed away February 28, 2020. Janet is survived by her mother: Barbara Cebula of Norwalk, father: Frank Cebula of Myrtle Beach, brother: Ron Cebula of Fayetteville, GA and boyfriend: Brad Maves of Lindenhurst. A memorial Mass will be held in Janet's honor at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at St. Philip Church, 1 Father Conlon Place, Norwalk, CT. Reception to follow immediately at the mansion behind the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to St. Philip Church or a .
Published in The Hour on Mar. 6, 2020