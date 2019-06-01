The Hour Obituaries
Janet Foltz Obituary
Janet A. Foltz (Menti)
Janet A. Foltz (Menti), 68 of Norwalk, died on May 31, 2019 at home with her family by her side. She was the wife of Gerry Foltz for 17 years. Born in Watertown, NY, the daughter of Paul and Evelyn Murphy, she earned her J.D. degree from Pace University. Retired from Mercer as an employee benefits consultant and ERISA lawyer, she was an avid gardener and animal welfare advocate. Janet was very creative and enjoyed art, painting and design.
Survived by her loving husband Jerry, daughters Rachel Menti and Jessica Foltz, 2 cherished grandchildren Dustin and Finian Menti, 2 brothers Timothy (Victoria) Murphy and Gregory (Cheryl) Murphy and a sister Mary (Patrick) Sullivan, she will be missed greatly.
Friends and Family will meet on Tuesday 10AM at St. Joseph Church, 85 S. Main St., Norwalk. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery, Norwalk. Memorial donations may be made to S.T.A.R.- Lighting the Way, 182 Wolfpit Ave., Norwalk, CT 06851.
For directions or online memorial page, please visit: www.Magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on June 1, 2019
