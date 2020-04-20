|
Janet (Mason) Ostreicher
Janet (Mason) Ostreicher of Westport, CT, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 17, 2020, at Norwalk Hospital in Norwalk, CT after a courageous battle that ended with complications brought on by kidney disease and bladder cancer. She was 64 years old.
Janet was born on February 20, 1956 to Katherine "Rock" (Hudson) Mason and Vincent Mason of Maple Street in Darien, CT. She attended Baker Elementary School, Mather Junior High School, and she graduated from Darien High School as a member of the Class of 1974. In her twenties while working for Texaco she made an appearance as a model for an ad featured on a Times Square billboard. Eventually, Janet worked as an office manager and assistant to Dr. Carl Olsen in Norwalk. She was also a bookkeeper for J & J Car Care Center for over thirty years while simultaneously raising her children.
In addition to her husband Jay, daughters, Erin and Kate, and Kate's fiancé, Kenji Nakayama, Janet is survived by her siblings, Claire Marabella and husband William of Westerly, RI and Robert Mason of Darien; her uncle, George Mason of Darien; and her brothers-in-law, Kim Ostreicher and wife Hesun of Coventry, NH, Jan Ostreicher and wife Pat of Fairfield. Janet also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and cousins whom she adored, and her pack of dogs Betty, Iggy and Dexter. She was predeceased by her grandparents Thomas and Katherine Hudson, John and Josephine Mason, and by her parents Katherine and Vincent Mason.
In keeping with Janet's wishes, the family plans to hold a celebration of life when restrictions on travel and gatherings are lifted. In the meantime, please find something funny to watch, observe the crows and sparrows flying outside, or say a prayer to keep her one-of-a kind spirit with you always. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Animal Nation Inc., www.animalnation.org , Animal Nation, PO Box 905, Rye, NY 10580 to support Janet's love of furry friends. The family would like to thank Dr. William Hale and his team of doctors, nurses, caregivers, and the staff at Norwalk Hospital for their efforts, care and dedication to Janet. To read Janet's full obituary, please visit http://www.collinsfh.com.
Published in The Hour on Apr. 21, 2020