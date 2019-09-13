The Hour Obituaries
Service
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:30 PM
Temple Sinai,
458 Lakeside Dr.
Stamford, CT
View Map
Jason Bernstein Obituary
Jason Bernstein
Jason Bernstein, 25, passed away on September 11, 2019. A Connecticut born resident, he was a brilliant composer, pianist, artist, filmmaker and actor. He will be deeply missed by his family: parents Brian and Lauren Bernstein of Norwalk, CT, siblings Jessica and Cayla, grandparents Charles and Lynne Nagy and Bob and Bobbie Bernstein, aunts, uncles and many cousins. Services will be held at Temple Sinai, 458 Lakeside Dr., Stamford , CT on Sunday, September 15 at 2:30. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in remembrance of Jason to NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness). Arrangements under the direction of Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home, Stamford, (203)-359-9999. To send condolences to the family or for more information, please visit www.gallagherfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on Sept. 14, 2019
